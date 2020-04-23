The National Union of People with Disabilities(NUDIPU) has expressed disappointment on how persons with disabilities are being treated during the lockdown.

The executive director of NUDIPU, Edson Ngirabakunzi, said a number of persons with physical impairments are suffering at the hands of security personnel while implementing presidential directives during this period.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Ngirabakunzi said last week a security personnel while effecting curfew order allegedly shot a one Wilson Oloya who has a hearing impairment in Agago district.

“On Friday 17th April 2020, we received the disturbing news of Mr. Wilson Oloya a deaf person in Agago district who was shot by security personnel during curfew time,”he said.

He also called upon government to ensure that President Museveni and the ministry of Health press conferences have a sign interpreter for the deaf.

“We have noted that many other briefings and updates of Covid-19 are done without a sign language interpreter and consequently people with hearing impairment are left behind making them to miss all these preventive measures and updates on radios and televisions,”he said.

He also singled out the possibility of people with severe disabilities missing out on food distribution due to obvious limitation on movement.

“Government should also ensure that food reaches the vulnerable people in the communities by collaborating with leaders of persons with disabilities so that they are properly served during this lockdown,”he said.