During these unprecedented tough times, DStv and GOtv have some good news for their customers.

From Monday 20 April, DStv and GOtv customers who are fully paid up on their subscriptions will automatically get upgraded to the next higher package at no extra cost, the company announced in a release.

The company said the campaign which is an almost 40% discount in subscription pricing is aimed at reminding customers that they are not alone in these difficult times.

Joan Semanda Kizza, the MultiChoice Uganda PR and Communications Manager for MultiChoice Uganda said this offer is a way of thanking their valued customers for their loyalty.

“It is our priority to put customers at the heart of everything we do, and in line with our mission to make great entertainment available, even during the most trying of times, we wanted to gift our valued customers by giving them a chance to experience a wider range of the quality content we carry on our other packages. This is our token of appreciation for their continued support,” she said.

For DStv customers the Tweyanziza! will apply to all active and disconnected Access, Family, Compact and Compact Plus customers who renew their subscription packages will be bumped up to a higher package to enjoy a wider viewing experience.

DStv Access customers can now enjoy international series on FOX and VUZU while learning something new on Discovery Family.

DStv Family customers will get to explore movies to suit every mood on M-Net Movies Action, BET and FOX while entertaining the kids on TNT.

Customers on the Compact package will discover a world of international and local entertainment on 1 Magic, E! Entertainment, Comedy Central and an array of movies on M-Net Movies Binge.

DStv Compact Plus customer will enjoy the best in international series and movies on M-Net and M-Net Movies Premier.

For GOtv customers, the Mwebale Nnyo! offer is available to Lite, Value and Plus customers.

This means that GOtv Lite viewers can keep up to date with the Hollywood life on E! Entertainment and Disney Junior for the kids.

GOtv Value customers can enjoy the wonderful array of local and international content on the GOtv Plus package including the addictive telenovelas on Telemundo and Zee World and discover the amazing animal kingdom with Nat Geo Wild.

GOtv Plus customers can enter a world of ultimate entertainment with a variety of over 90 channel options for the whole family on GOtv Max like BET, CBS Reality and Cartoon Network.

To get in on this unmissable offer, customers simply need to make sure their subscription is fully paid up, sit back, relax and enjoy the entertainment!