Chinese telecommunication giants, Huawei have donated another set of video conferencing equipment to help Uganda in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

The equipment including two sets of video conferencing systems was donated by the international telecommunications giant to facilitate the effectiveness and efficiency of communication and data sharing which is critical in the pandemic containment.

Receiving the donation, Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda said the digital facility enable the meetings between State House and government arms to take place at a time when social distancing is exercised to control the spread of Covid-19.

“I am happy that we are given this powerful instrument to fight against Covid-19 and at the same time to efficiently and conveniently do our business,” Rugunda said.

The Prime Minister said the equipment will be sent to State House, Entebbe and State House, Nakasero as he applauded Huawei for interconnecting many parts of Uganda with first class communication capabilities to ease and improve communication.

“Huawei remain consistent and promoting the well-known policy of government E- government and doing business electronically,” Dr. Rugunda added.

This is the second time for Huawei to assist government’s efforts in combating Covid-19 with digital instrument.

The ICT firm recently donated telemedicine equipment to the ministry of health to enable smooth communication between the Ministry of Health headquarters and frontline health workers in hospitals.

In his tweet, president Museveni said, these facilities will allow the medical staff to conduct “real-time and amp; interactive communication, including on their phones and computers, without much risk of physical contact.”