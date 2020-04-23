The First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni has said God is on Uganda’s side in her efforts to fight the deadly Covid-19 virus.

Here is the First Lady’s message in full;

My brothers and sisters, The Young Generation of Ugandans, And those who call me Maama by choice Let me begin by thanking all those who agreed with me especially our religious leaders, the mothers of Uganda and all the young army of intercessors who have been praying, fasting and believing God to give us a Passover.

And in His goodness and mercy He has done it! I believe as I am sure you do also that our God has done it. As He promised the children of Israel in Exodus 12:11-13 “It is the Lord’s Passover.

On that same night I will pass through Egypt and strike down every firstborn of both people and animals, and I will bring judgment on all the gods of Egypt. I am the Lord.

The blood will be a sign for you on the houses where you are, and when I see the blood, I will pass over you. No destructive plague will touch you when I strike Egypt”

Uganda has not lost even one person in the country to COVID-19 and it is not because we are better than others, it is not because we have done what others did not do but God is faithful to His word when He says as He did in Jeremiah 29:13, “And you will seek me and find me when you search for me with all your heart”

Therefore, when we chose to seek Him as a nation, looking to Him for our salvation He honoured our prayers and He has saved us I believe and He will continue to clarify it to us and establish the day when all the evidence will confirm that it is so! Having said that let me now take this opportunity to thank all Ugandans who have chosen to give of their resources, to share with those who had nothing and those who were left with little.

I have been so proud to see Ugandans really go all out to ensure that the President’s appeal is so honoured that it gives the glory and Honour to our God.

It is amazing that the Corona Virus which other nations seemed to think would decimate our population and 3 destroy the African Continent as we know it, instead it has brought back that compassionate heart typical of the African people, and it has again made us our “brother’s keeper” as God would have us be.

Therefore, dear Ugandans, I thank you with all my heart and please know I am so proud of you! Finally, however, I would like to now share with you what I see as a new challenge on the horizon.

While God has blessed us with plenty of rain since the beginning of the year now it looks like the water has started flooding in some areas and Lake Victoria has risen to unprecedented levels, it can be a problem. Nonetheless, even this is no surprise to our God.

Indeed as He reminds us in Job 38:8-11, it says, “Who shut up the sea behind doors when it burst forth from the womb, when I made the clouds its garment and wrapped it in thick darkness, when I fixed limits for it and set its doors and bars in place, when I 4 said, ‘This far you may come and no farther; here is where your proud waves halt’?

So it is Him alone who can order the lake to stop at its normal banks which therefore tells us that we should get on our knees this season, because all the new challenges will surely be taken care of only if we continue to pray and seek His face for solutions.

Therefore, please join me to pray now for the environment in general and against the floods in particular. But we must keep remembering that the rain is a blessing, it is only the floods we need to pray against. Please stay on those knees!

May He bless us all!

Janet K.Museveni

First Lady of Uganda &

Minister of Education and Sports