One of the lawyers for jailed Boda Boda 2010 chairman, Abdalla Kitatta has lost a suit in which he had dragged government to court for being thrown out of the General Court Martial in Makindye.

Jimmy Muyanja was in 2018 expelled from the army court over indiscipline prompting him to run to the Civil Division of the High Court to sue the Attorney General over violation of his professional right to practice as a licensed advocate.

In its judgment, the High Court threw out Muyanja’s case saying it had no merit since the army court never made any order to its decision but rather mere utterances made in a heat of the moment.

“The court Martial chairperson made the utterances in a heat of the moment after the applicant’s conduct became wanting in the court martial. The utterances are not a court order and the applicant has not stated that it was court order. It would be an absurdity, to bring alternate actions over every statement made in the course of the trial,” Justice Musa Ssekaana said in his ruling.

The judge said that he was able to look at a video recording of the proceedings on the day and concluded that throwing Muyanja out of the court was the best thing done by the army court chairman since the lawyer’s behavior rubbed everyone the wrong way.

“He (Muyanja) indeed threw papers and this rubbed court martial chairperson the wrong way. This act can be termed as contemptuous not only to the Court Martial but also to any other judicial court or any adjudicatory body. Any adjudicatory body or court martial has inherent power to regulate proceedings before them and avoid unbecoming behaviour or conduct of persons before them and especially advocates who must stand tall in exhibiting professional conduct,” the civil court ruled.

“The Court martial is competent to deal with any contemptuous behaviour and this should not mean that any of their orders must be challenged in civil court as an enforcement of rights as the present application.”

In his suit, Kitatta’s lawyer claimed that the General Court Martial had barred him from ever doing his job at the army court but in his ruling, Justice Ssekaana said there is no evidence to prove the same.

“We should confine ourselves with clear orders made by subordinate courts and not verbal exchanges between the court and counsel or lawyers. If the lawyer was indeed ‘scandalizing the court’ to extent that required being prosecuted then formal procedures would have been taken to enable the applicant be heard before he could be charged of contempt of court.”

“The applicant should have appealed against the said decision or order but according to the evidence adduced there is no court record showing such an order or decision. This application fails and is dismissed with no order as to costs.”