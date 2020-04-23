Centenary Bank has today contributed Shs 200 Million to the COVID-19 National Taskforce team to help aide the government’s efforts to fight the pandemic.

The bank has contributed protective gear to upcountry health centres and hospitals valued at Shs 100 million, protective gear worth Shs 90 million to the National Taskforce for the frontline medical teams and a cash contribution of Shs 10 million through the Uganda Bankers Association (UBA) – the umbrella body for commercial banks in Uganda for other necessary supplies.

Commenting on the bank’s contribution, the managing director Fabian Kasi expressed the bank’s compassion for the families whose loved ones have been infected with the virus and extended gratitude to the Almighty God for using the medical professionals to ensure recovery of the confirmed cases.

“We cannot thank you enough for the great work done so far, we have witnessed recoveries and observed stable medical conditions of those patients who tested positive,” Kasi said.

Kasi said as a people’s bank, they always seek for the right opportunities through which they can reach out and socially support their customers and Ugandan at large, and today, they have taken a step to show solidarity with the people of Uganda, among whom are their customers who may have been affected in one way or another.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Mary Karooro Okurut, the Minister in charge of General Duties said: “We appreciate Centenary Bank’s generous contribution that will aid the COVID-19 National Taskforce in conducting the various activities and providing medical teams countrywide with safe working conditions as they fight the pandemic.”

Beyond this contribution, and in a bid to support its customers in this period, Centenary Bank has gone further to make consideration for reviewing and restructuring loans of its customers whose businesses are affected, waived charges for bank account to mobile wallet transfers and for withdraws of Shs 50,000 and below done at CenteAgent locations and ATMs countrywide.

The bank has also increased its CenteMobile loan limit and repayment period from Shs 2 million to Shs 5 million for a period of 1 to 3 months.