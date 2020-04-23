Kyadondo East Member of Parliament (MP) Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine has returned to the consolidated fund his share of the shs 20m given to every legislator to engage in the fight against the Coronavirus.

Kyagulanyi who distanced himself from the money since it was first declared has announced that he has returned his share because he believes that it was wrongly appropriated.

In a post on his Facebook page, the politician cum singer said that government banned political leaders from making relief food donations in their constituents, citing an example of Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake who was arrested for distributing relief food. He said it therefore beats logic for MPs to apportion themselves money to help people.

“Members of Parliament should never sit and decide to apportion themselves tax payers money in this ordinary manner. Moreover at such a time when ordinary citizens are going through so much suffering,” Kyagulanyi said.

“This morning, I have effected the transfer of shs 20 million back to the consolidation fund.”

Kyagulanyi said that he will continue using ‘ingenious means’ to offer relief to the people like he has done since the outbreak started without the use of the money which believes was allocated ‘illusively.’

“Ever since the outbreak started, we have reached out to more than 10, 000 people with some little assistance – including many people in Kyadondo East Constituency. We have not relied on illicit funds to do this – we have mobilized ourselves and shared the little we have with our people.”

Parliament allocated itself shs 10 billion off the shs 304 billion supplementary budget that was appropriated to different sectors, which are involved in the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus.

Each of the MPs were meant to receive shs 20 million to the dismay of members of the civil society and sections of the public.

The Civil Division of the High Court on Tuesday ordered the Parliamentary Commission and the Attorney General to ensure that the shs 20 million is not sent to each of the MPs and if sent, should not be used.