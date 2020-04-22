Vincent Kasumba, the proprietor of Nyondo Club, a popular bar and entertainment place at Najjanankumbi along Entebbe road has passed on, the Nile Post has learnt.

Kasumba who also owns several businesses and buildings in Kampala and Masaka died on Tuesday night.

He had overcome a brain tumour that he was diagnosed with in 2013.

He was in coma for a number of years but according to employees at the Entebbe road based entertainment spot, he later recuperated though he could not walk on his own and had to use a wheelchair.

Kasumba had also developed difficulties with his speech caused by the brain tumor.

He was the brother to Joseph Kiyimba, the proprietor of Ambiance discotheque.

“Vincent Kasumba has been a very down to earth, loyal and humble person. A versatile hardworking businessman always focused, more than any person would predict. For sure Uganda has lost a priceless person,” said NBS TV’s MC Percy who has worked with the deceased as an MC at the Entebbe road based club.

DJ Vixton, another person in the music industry told this website that he had only worked for a few months at the entertainment place prior to the proprietor’s death, describes him as a “good boss”.

“Prior to the quarantine, I had worked at his place for three months but in the three months, he was a good person who could come around to check on us. He could not speak properly and one had to get closer to hear what he was saying,”said Marvin Bawalane, who goes by the stage name DJ Vixton.

“I remember one time, he sent someone to tell me that he liked my work. As Nyondo family, we are left with a big gap that cannot easily be replaced.”