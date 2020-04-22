The 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) has been postponed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was scheduled to take place in Kigali, Rwanda on 22 – 27 June 2020.

“The 26th CHOGM and associated events will be held in Kigali at a time to be announced in due course. This decision was made in accordance with the 2005 Memorandum of Understanding Establishing the Commonwealth Secretariat and the CHOGM Technical Manual, as well as with precedent,” a statement read.

“Our organisation’s deep reservoirs of solidarity and expertise will be invaluable tools as we work together globally to ensure no country is left behind. We look forward to welcoming the Commonwealth family to Kigali for CHOGM once the pandemic has been defeated,” Rwandan president Paul Kagame said.