The minister of ICT and National Guidance Judith Nabakooba has warned police officers, who are not willing to release motorcycles that were impounded during the enforcement of lockdown, that they could lose their jobs.

President Museveni over the weekend extended the working time for boda bodas from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM saying motorcycles that had been impounded earlier should be released.

Addressing the media yesterday, Nabakooba said some police officers were disobeying the president’s directive.

“Last time the president gave a directive for all motorcycles to be released unconditionally but we are getting reports that some police stations are setting their own terms to release these motorcycles,”she said.

“This is against the directives of his excellency. We urge the police to expedite the process of releasing the motorcycles but also follow the guidance of his excellency and the Inspector General of Police in that regard,” she added.

She also warned that public servants that will be caught defying the presidential directives on Covid 19 will face the law.