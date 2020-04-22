Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has rescinded its decision barely 24 hours after suspending the importation of second hand clothes into the country for an unspecified period of time.

UNBS had on Tuesday suspended the importation of second hand clothes and foot wear citing health issues.

However, in another statement, the standards body has said the earlier decision is now rescinded.

“UNBS has therefore decided to stay the implementation of the administrative measures of importation and clearance of used garments and footwear mentioned in the earlier communication,” the latest statement from UNBS Executive Director, Ben Manyindo says.

For a number of years, Uganda has mulled banning the importation of second hand clothes and foot wear but it has always stirred a public uproar because a biggest percentage of the population are beneficiaries as consumers and dealers in these products.

Just like the talk of the ban on the importation and sale of second hand clothes and shoes has always collapsed, the latest move by government has not lived to see the light of the day arguably because of pressure from members of the public and the business community who are the biggest beneficiaries from these items.