As the distribution of food to vulnerable families continues in various parts of Wakiso and Kampala respectively, there are concerns about dishonesty exhibited by some members of the public.

This has prompted taskforce in charge of food distribution to caution the public against inflating the number of a family member in order to receive more food.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, the taskforce also warned the public against selling the food supplied by government.

“We found a lady who had borrowed children and they were sixteen in a family. She claimed the children were hers. I am requesting, please be considerate and I want you to understand that there are people who really need this food,”said Jackson Kafuzi, the deputy attorney general.

Raphael Magyezi ,the minister for Local Government, said people selling food given to them should stop with immediate effect.

“There are people who say they are badly off but after receiving the food, they again sell some of it. They need sensitization and they also need to be cautioned,” he said.

The minister for Kampala Betty Amongi said there will not be another round of food distribution to those who already received it.

“Our calculation for the food we are giving per person is that it is capable of feeding a person for one month and we expect those who have already received food to be aware that we will not add them more food, “she said.

She also blamed the slow distribution of food to lack of manpower and poor access routes.

Some leaders had suggested that local councillors should be included on the task force to speed up the exercise but Amongi said this will politicise the exercise.

“Already in the field, we have circumstances where some people who didn’t vote a particular councillor are not being given food,” she revealed.