As the restrictions and measures to avert the spread of coronavirus continue, significant concerns have been raised by some vulnerable Ugandans about how they will continue accessing treatment and social amenities during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Among these include persons with diabetes, hypertension, sickle cells ,cancer patients among others.

Addressing the media at Uganda Media Centre of Monday, the chairperson Equal Opportunities Commission Sylvia Muwebwa raised the concern about the plight of these group of people.

“Patients of hypertension or diabetes they request government to allow them to access health centres, “she said.

Muwebwa appealed to the government and all other stakeholders to ensure that these groups of people are not left out given their vulnerability.

“If a patient has all the medical forms, if you are talking about a particular patient that they are known like diabetic and hypertensive patients,they can be allowed access some these services,”she noted.

The joint security task force said these people with chronic illnesses will be allowed as long as they have clear medical documents to move on the roads without any inconveniences from the men in uniform.

The spokesperson UPDF, Brig Richard Karemire said :”Patients with chronic illnesses such as cancer, kidney failure among others that warrant frequent checkups must carry relevant documents.”