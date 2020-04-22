Four Chinese nationals have been convicted on their own plea of escaping from a hotel in Kampala where they had been quarantined over the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The group last month escaped from a hotel in Kibuli and was arrested together with their Ugandan driver and his wife in Zombo district on their way to the Democratic Republic of Congo before being returned to Kampala.

They included Huang Hai Guaing, Li Chaochyan, Qin Shening and Liang Xing Ning

The group on Tuesday pleaded guilty to three charges related to spread of an infection of a disease dangerous to life contrary to Section 171 of the Penal Code Act before Nakawa Chief Ruth Nabaasa.

The group’s Ugandan driver, Abdu Matovu, 35 and his wife, Swabu Nassuuna( 27 denied the charges.

The group was remanded to prison until May 4, when they will return for sentencing of the Chinese nationals.

Prosecution led by Annette Namatovu states that on the March 19, 2020 at Kibuli Hotel Africa in Kampala knowing or having reason to believe that it was likely to spread the infection of a disease dangerous to life, the group escaped from self-quarantine at the said hotel without completing their 14 mandatory days

It is also alleged that on the same day the six Chinese nationals used a Toyota Noah, registration number UBB 809K which was being driven by Matovu assisted by Nassuuna their co accused to escape from the quarantine and were headed to neighbouring Congo.

After interception, two of their colleagues tested positive and were not in court on Tuesday.

What the law says

Section 171 of the Penal Code Act talks about a person who involves themselves in a negligent act likely to spread an infectious disease commits a crime.

“Any person who unlawfully or negligently does any act which is and which he or she knows or has reason to believe to be likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life commits and offence and is liable to imprisonment for seven years,” the Penal Code Act says.