Singer, Moses Ssali also known as Bebe Cool through his Amber Hearts Foundation has donated 1000 kilograms of posho and 600 kilograms of beans to help various groups of people during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The singer handed over the donation on Tuesday that he said will go to DJs, journalists through their association, Uganda Journalists Association and TB patients.

“This is my simple contribution in the fight against the deadly virus. These are out brothers and sisters that need assistance during this time,”

He applauded everyone in the entertainment to replicate the same gesture to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

“You don’t need to give a lot but the little you have. Come out to support these people because they need it. These people bring customers to you. For the journalists are on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19, we need to support them,” he said.

Moses Bayola, the General Secretary for Uganda journalists Association (UJA) received the donation on behalf of journalists whereas Nimrod Nabeta, also known as DJ Nimrod received the DJs’ donation from the singer.

“We are grateful for the donation. We will distribute the food among those who are in need,”Nimroad said.

Uganda’s confirmed Covid-19 cases currently stand at 61 after a Kenyan truck driver tested positive on Tuesday evening.