Total recoveries in the country have reached forty-one as Mulago Hospital discharged three more patients on Wednesday.

Speaking at the discharge, Dr. Rosemary Byanyima said that Mulago now has only three Covid-19 patients that are receiving treatment having discharged many of the patients they received.

“Twenty patients have so far been treated and discharged from Mulago and we have three left. It has not been easy but the determination by the medical personnel and God have made this possible,” Dr Byanyima said.

According to information from the Ministry of Health, Uganda has now registered a national total of sixty-one COVID-19 cases with only twenty active cases and no death.

Minister of Health Dr. Ruth Aceng credited the progress to government for the drastic efforts that it made to combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

Dr Aceng also said that a patient is only discharged after testing negative twice for the health workers to be sure that such a patient is completely free of the virus.

The main area of concern right now remains on the truck drivers who continue to bring in cargo into the country. Yesterday the Ministry of Health confirmed another COVID-19 case when a driver tested positive at the Malaba border point pushing the total tally to sixty-one.

World Health Organization international health regulations ask that every case is counted and treated in the country it was tested and confirmed which means that all truck drivers including Kenyans and the Tanzanian who had been returned to their countries are counted in Uganda.