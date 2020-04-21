Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, has told journalists at the Uganda Media Centre that NBS TV’s anchor and senior journalist, Samson Kasumba, is being held over alleged subversive activities.

Without elaborating on the nature of the alleged activities, Enanga claimed that Kasumba and others were helping with the investigations.

He said security will carry out a search in various locations which are connected with the alleged activities.

“He has made a statement and is cooperating with us. We shall give more details in due course,” Enanga said.

Kasumba was arrested yesterday night after he co-anchored the Live at 9 news bulletin with Sheila Nduhukire.

He is currently being detained at Kira Road Police Station.