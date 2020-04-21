Ntungamo Municipality MP, Gerald Karuhanga and Erute South legislator Jonathan Odur have petitioned court seeking to halt the Parliamentary Commission from paying Shs 10 billion to MPs to fight Covid-19.

The petitioners argue that Parliament breached the parliamentary rules of procedure in passing the Shs 10 billion that is to be dished out to the legislators.

They say the money was just smuggled into the report by the budget committee chairperson Amos Lugoloobi without the consent of the committee members.

On the 4th of April, Parliament passed a supplementary budget of Shs 304 billion that was required by government to fight the COVID-19 Pandemic.

from this money, the legislators were to pocket Shs 10 billion shillings (Shs 20 million each) something that has led to a public outcry.

Karuhanga and Odur said it is this outcry that they are responding to and now want the payment of Shs 20 million to each of the Legislator.

In the petition, the MPs claim that the Shs 10 billion was deducted from the Health supplementary budget that was to be used in the fight against Covid-19.

The petitioners warned the legislators who have started receiving the 20 million on their account against using this money warning them of repercussions.

Some legislators said they were not bothered by the petition and will go ahead and receive the money.