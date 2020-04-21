Critical book writer, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija who has been missing for a number of days has been charged and remanded to prison, the Nile Post has learnt.

Kakwenza,31 was on Monday afternoon arraigned before the Iganga Magistrates court and charged with doing an act likely to spread the infection of a disease contrary to section 171 of the Penal Code Act.

Prosecution alleges that on April,6, 2020,while at Busei A village in Iganga district using a min- Lenovo laptop unlawfully and negligently posted messages on his facebook account mobilizing the public against complying with the directives and public health guidelines issued to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The state further alleges that he knew or had reason to believe that such actions would lead to the further spread of the coronavirus which is dangerous to human life.

The Iganga Grade One magistrate, Yunus Ndiwalana remanded Kakwenza to Busesa prison until May 6, 2020.

The development comes barely a day after the High Court in Kampala ordered security organs to produce Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, the missing author of the critical book “The Greedy Barbarian” before April 27.

On Monday morning, court ordered the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence director, Inspector General of Police, Chief of Defence Forces and the Attorney General to ensure Kakwenza is brought to court on Monday, April, 27 dead or alive.

“…it’s hereby ordered that a writ of habeas corpus is directed at the Attorney General, Inspector General of Police, Chief of Defence Forces, director of CMI to have the body of Kakwenza produced before the High Court at Kampala on the 27th April 2020,” justice Esta Nambayo ordered on Monday morning.

Kakwenza has been missing since April,13 when he was allegedly arrested from his home by operatives from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence and detained at an unknown place for a number of days.