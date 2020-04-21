Some women have claimed that Local Council officials in parts of Kampala are asking them for sex in order to be given relief food.

During a press conference at Parliament, Pamela Nasiyo, the chairperson of Uganda Women Parliamentary Association (UWOPA) told journalists that she had received phone calls from a number of women who have claimed that some leaders will not give them food unless they sleep with them.

“Can you imagine some LC leaders are using this opportunity to demand sex in exchange for food.

A lady called me and said ‘I missed food in my area and when I called to chairperson to get my share, he said that in order to give me food, I have to sleep with him,'” Nasiyo said.

She called upon Lt Col Edith Nakalema to investigate these leaders.

Government embarked on the process of distributing relief food to the vulnerable groups that have been affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. So far food has been distributed in parts of Kampala and Wakiso.

During the same conference, UWOPA members thanked President Museveni for allowing pregnant women to access health services without any disturbance by police at checkpoints during the lockdown.