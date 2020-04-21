The Joint Security Task Force has arrested two people who were found driving with forged movement stickers,the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said in a statement.

He said these errant drivers are; Besigye Denis (UBB 721K) and Luswata Nasif (UBE 599S).

Onyango said their vehicles are currently parked at police headquarters, Naguru.

“We have preferred charges of forgery and impersonation against Besigye and Luswata,”he said.

He reassured the public that security forces will continue carrying out operations to arrest and impound vehicles that are on the road without authorized movement stickers.

“We appeal to members of the public not to be tempted to acquire forged stickers because our officers are on the lookout for such forgeries,”he said.