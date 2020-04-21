The Minister for Education, Janet Kataaha Museveni has announced that government has extended the program to reopen schools around the country.

Last month, the ministry of Education and Sports had announced that all schools and teachers’ colleges could potentially resume operations on April 27 if the COVID-19 pandemic is contained in the country.

However, last week, President Museveni extended the lockdown by three more weeks.

Addressing the nation on Monday, Mrs.Museveni said the set deadline can nolonger be met after the extension of the national lockdown.

“I wish to inform you now that this will not be possible in the present circumstances,” Janet Museveni said on Monday.

The Education Minister said the nation Covid-19 task force would guide them on the next course of action and the next date for reopening schools.

The Minister however urged parents to ensure children learn using radios and televisions from their homes.

“Self-study print materials for P1 to P7 have also been developed and will be distributed to learners. The Ministry will hand the materials to the district leadership led by the RDC and Chief Administrative Officer. These will distribute to the sub-county chiefs who in turn will hand them to the parish chiefs. The parish chiefs will use the LC1 to hand them to the homes. Proper records shall be kept at every level. These materials will be a great resource to our learners even after the lockdown,” she said.

According to Janet Museveni, pre-primary kids should be taught through plays, song riddles, counting, listening, speaking and writing in both local languages and English.

The Ministry urged students from tertiary institutions and universities should engage in wide reading on various subjects while at home to help them widen their knowledge.

“As I mentioned before, these students should also read around their courses/modules on their current semester using every possible means especially the internet since they already have their course outlines. However, National Council for Higher Education will work with Universities to ensure continuity of learning.”

“Finally, the Ministry will continue to actively monitor the situation and make further recommendations as guided by the president, the Ministry of Health and the National Taskforce on COVID-19,”Janet Museveni said.