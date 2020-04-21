Uganda Editors’ Guild statement on arrest of Samson Kasumba

The Uganda Editors’ Guild has noted with concern reports of the arrest of Samson Kasumba, a news anchor at NBS Television. We are also aware of comments by the police spokesperson that Mr Kasumba is being held in connection with allegations unrelated to his work as a journalist.

The Uganda Editors’ Guild calls on the Uganda Police Force to conduct a quick and transparent investigation into the matter while ensuring that Mr Kasumba has access to legal counsel, and all his other rights are respected.

We shall remain appraised of the matter and take this opportunity to remind all Ugandans, including those in positions of authority, that #JournalismIsNotACrime.

Alex B. Atuhaire

For Interim Chairman

Uganda Editors’ Guild

Kampala, 21 April 2020