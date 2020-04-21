As several continue to implement measures to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, a new initiative has been launched to help people stay free from the virus.

Burson Cohn & Wolfe(BCW) a leading global communications agency, and affiliate brainchild Burson Cohn and Wolfe (BCW) in Uganda, has launched the #StayInReachOut initiative, which challenges people to reach out to friends and relatives during the lockdown.

The initiative aims at taking people through difficult times by just making contact and showing they care.

This involves each person to identify a personal circle of contacts and commit to reaching out to them regularly while they stay at home.

“We are committing to staying in but also to reaching out to our colleagues, working remotely, perhaps feeling isolated and disconnected from their team members,” said BCW Africa Chairman and CEO, Robyn de Villiers.

He said that the initiative will see members of the public send an engaging video using a number of social media platforms including facebook, twitter or whats app among others to their loved ones as a sign that they care about them.

“This is meant to comfort people in our networks facing daily challenges of keeping businesses open and revenue coming in; to our friends in ‘lockdown’; and to our vulnerable family members with health fears.”

According to Walter Wafula, the Business Unit head at Brainchild BCW Uganda, they are challenging others to join the movement in their own spheres of life so that families and friends keep together in these times of the global pandemic.

He added that the challenge will run across Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.