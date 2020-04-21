Senior NBS TV anchor and journalist, Samson Kasumba, was yesterday night arrested and detained at Kira Road Police Station.

He was arrested minutes after he had co-anchored the Live at 9 news bulletin with Sheila Nduhukire.

Sources have told us that he was arrested outside the NBS TV offices as he headed home.

According to our sources, he was arrested by people linked to intelligence. It remains unclear why he was arrested.

Sources in police told us they had no role in his arrest.

Nile Post shall keep you updated as the story unfolds.