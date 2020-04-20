Kira Municipality Member of Parliament (MP) Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has said that he will not be returning the shs 20m given to MPs to engage in the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus.

Ssemujju said that he would even ask for more money because the shs 20m is not enough. He made these remarks while appearing on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze on Monday morning.

“I am not returning money and I am not apologetic for it. I have returned money before but today I face extraordinary circumstances. The debate of morality around this time is a luxury,” Semujju said.

Ssemujju said that the civil society and a section of the media have turned the MPs into a punching bag and branding them greedy.

“I worked at Monitor and they gave me a laptop and transport, when I get that from parliament, we are called greedy.”

“No one is talking about the incompetence of government but you are dragging MPs. Even the 59 billion for distribution of relief food for the first 14 days has not yet happened.”

Ssemujju said that he has people who knock at his gate everyday asking for help and that those who are ‘dehumanizing’ MPs have not taken interest in knowing what they are going through.

“I have done things I never thought I would ever do. I have opened up a porridge-serving centre, you find pregnant women lining up for it,” Semujju said.

Parliament allocated itself 10 billion shillings and each of the 457 MPs should receive 20m shillings to sensitize their respective constituencies about the Coronavirus and how they can protect themselves.

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has also come out to strongly defend the allocation.

Kyadondo East Member of Parliament and singer Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine and Mityana legislator Francis Zaake have distanced themselves from the money and said that they will return it if it is deposited in their bank accounts.