The Minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has said that lifting the lockdown at this time would be too soon due to existing potential sources of infection that are not fully identified and a rising number of cases in neighboring countries.

Her comments were based on requests by some Ugandans that the lockdown should be lifted because the country’s Covid-19 curve is flattening.

But Dr. Aceng said it would be risky to lift the lockdown.

She explained that the lockdown has greatly helped to detect any existing cases of Covid-19 cases across the country.

“The lockdown reduces the pressure on the surveillance system and the health system by keeping the number of infections low,”she said.

She said the country must maintain the low number and rate of infections at this particular point in time for a complete flattening of the curve.

“When the number of exposed and infected individuals grow so fast, the stress on the system is huge and coping up maybe be difficult,”she said.

Uganda extended its lockdown by 21 days in efforts to contain and prevent the spread of Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

Six covid-19 patients on Sunday were discharged after spending over two weeks battling with the deadly virus at Mulago referral hospital, bringing the total number of recoveries to 28 but the total number of confirmed cases still stand at 55.