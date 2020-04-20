A He-goat that knocked the official car of president Museveni is alive, a witness has said.

Yesterday while delivering an address on the update of COVID-19 in Uganda, President Museveni revealed that his car knocked a goat around Seeta to Bweyogerre areas, but he was not certain if the goat lived.

“A He-goat (Empaya) knocked my car. I do not know whether it knocked my car or my car knocked it. This was around Seeta or Bweyogerere. This man who owns this goat is supposed to compensate me, but anyway, he should get in touch with the DISO and the State House Comptroller so we compensate him for the goat,” Museveni said.

According to a witness, Nile Post has spoken to, President Museveni’s convoy was on its way from Jinja where the president had been inspecting works to clear a floating island that invaded Nalubaale dam and caused a nation-wide breakout.

“The two cars of the convoy passed, then the goat jumped into the road, one of the cars with soldiers on top swerved past the goat and which ran in the direction of one of the big cars. I think that is where the president was seated,” Nanteza Ruth, a food vendor told Post.

“Suddenly, the driver pressed the brakes and moved to the left side, and the goat hit at the edge of the car towards the back. The goat fell, but stood up quickly and limped away from the scene while the convoy continued with its pace,” she added.

According to Nanteza, the owner of the goat is not necessarily known but there was a ‘young woman who was running towards the goat.”

“We don’t know if she owns the goat or not and things happened very swiftly to understand all that detail. It is possible it was injured badly maybe,” she said.