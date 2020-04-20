Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba has implored married people to be tolerant and understanding during the COVID-19 lockdown that has seen a rise in domestic violence.

He made the remarks at his residence in Namirembe noting that romantic life has died out in the most families especially during this hard time.

The archbishop assured the couples that the lockdown will come to an end asking people to use whatever they have sparingly to avoid quarrels in homes.

“The men who had nice words to convince their wives and got married, today they don’t know how to keep the marriage, “he said.

He added: “A wife who had learnt how to care for her husband has lost it and a husband who learnt how to take care of his family also lost it.”

He said domestic violence in our homes can be solved through flexibility more especially if there is no money and food at home.

He urged women to be understanding during this period and learn to be economical.

“if there is no money and food at home, wives learn to be flexible, learn to be economical, use the little you have in a home,”he advised.