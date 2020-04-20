As the food distribution to the vulnerable families continues,the Uganda Prisons Services has offered 1000 warders to join other forces in expediting government efforts to distribute food relief in Kampala and Wakiso districts.

This follows the increased concerns about the pace of the distribution exercise.

The revelation was made by the state minister for Housing, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, who expressed his gratitude towards the prisons services for the offer.

“We are grateful to prison services. They are adding us a thousand prison warders who are going to supplement the other security forces in the distribution of food to our people, “Baryomunsi said.

Although the food distribution is currently ongoing in Makindye, Nakawa and Central divisions of Kampala, Baryomunsi said the team also plans to roll to some parts of Wakiso.

“We have identified some key communities in Wakiso which we think are highly vulnerable like Nansana, Kasokoso among others, “he said.

Speaking to the media at the weekend, the state minister for Disaster Preparedness Musa Ecweru said with the help of these prison warders, Kampala will be covered in seven days.

“Much as it’s raining, our team is working in all divisions and they will be working up-to the evening. Our thinking is that if all goes well, a week from now we will be done with Kampala, “Ecweru noted.

The team hopes to distribute food to about 2 million people in both Kampala and Wakiso.

Today, the team expect to roll out the food distribution exercise in Wakiso district starting with Kasokoso, in Kira Municipality and Nansana Municipality.