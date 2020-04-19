The ruling National Resistance Movement(NRM) party has donated shs380 million towards the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The NRM first vice chairman, Moses Kigongo, party Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba and treasurer, Rose Namayanja handed over the cheque to Prime Minister, Dr.Ruhakana Rugunda.

“”As a party in power, we are grateful to your committee that despite all challenges, you have brought us this far,” Lumumba said as he applauded Rugunda and his team for their commitment.

Moses Kigongo reminded members of the public to respect and observe the guidance from the president in regards prevention of the deadly virus.

The Prime Minister, Dr.Ruhakana Rugunda applauded the ruling party for being a good example to others.

“I salute the national chairman, Museveni and the entire leadership of NRM for demonstrating their commitment towards serving the people of Uganda,” he said.

The chairperson of the Covid -19 Response Committee, Emmanuel Katongole applauded the ruling party for the efforts to help combat the deadly virus.

“When you see a political party coming forward to join the rest in running to the rescue of its people, then you know such a party has a future and the love for humanity,” he said.

