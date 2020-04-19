The Minister for Energy and Mineral Development Mary Goretti Kitutu has applauded Uganda People’s Defence Forces for their quick response to clear the floating Island that had docked at Nalubaale Dam and caused a countrywide power outage on April 14.

Speaking to the media, Kitutu said she was impressed that the work which was estimated to take seven days is almost complete within 3 days.

“I am glad that this work will be completed in a short time so that we embark on clearing the bigger island floating towards the dam which is 7km away ” said the minister.

She said the bigger floating Island needs to be docked and uprooted using a ferry to prevent it from reaching the dam.

She attributed this problem to human activity that has encroached on lake shores and the increasing water levels that were last seen in 1964.