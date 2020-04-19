The Health Minister, Dr.Jane Ruth Aceng has explained the rationale behind allowing truck drivers into the country before knowing their Coronavirus test results.

President Museveni this week said truck drivers will be tested at the border points but will be allowed to proceed with their journeys before ascertaining the results but this has created fear among members of the public.

Addressing a news conference on Saturday, the Health Minister said the drivers cannot be stopped from delivering essential products needed by the public during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“They are transporting critical supplies that could save many lives during the lockdown, both locally and regionally,”Aceng said.

She noted that they cannot be kept at the border as they wait for their test results for fear of overcrowding, which would be a fertile ground for the spread of the deadly virus in case one of them is infected.

The Minister said it is better they are allowed to proceed with their journeys and tracked later to be given their results.

“Standard Operating Procedures have been developed to allow for easy tracking of drivers .They are also given dos and donts to follow and strictly advised not to interact with other communities,” the Minister said.

Minister Aceng said they are training more health workers at the country’s entry points so as to test more truck drivers entering Uganda.

This comes barely a week after a 38- year old Uganda truck driver who had arrived from Kenya was tested at the Malaba border point but was later intercepted at Kamdini in Northern Uganda.

Following this incident, several members of the public raised concern over the matter saying the drivers might infect other people along the highways like sex workers and food vendors with whom they interact on their journeys.

The Health Minister however asked communities to avoid getting near the truck drivers but also noted that the latter had been advised on guidelines to follow.