One of the restrictions that has been put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 is the banning of mass gatherings and social events like church services and weddings.

However, President Museveni said weddings can still go on as long as they are attended by more than 10 people who have to adhere to social distancing.

On Saturday, Archbishop Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu showed how these weddings can work by presiding over the wedding of his son at Namirembe Cathedral.

His son Enock Musasizi Kaziimbo wedded Josephine Babirye

Ruth Nankabirwa,the chief government whip who was one of the attendees said the archbishop’s son exhibited the best example in ensuring that the wedding was successful conducted following the ministry of Health guidelines.

“It is possible to do a scientific wedding for those who have never seen one, this was the best example,”she said.

Enock Musasizi, the groom, said he had nothing to do given the lockdown apart from carrying on with the wedding since there was an opportunity.

“We are actually very grateful to God that we still had a window to get married,” he said.

Archbishop Kaziimba Mugalu said :”The lesson I have learnt is that marriage is not made by big number of people but is made by the love between the two.”