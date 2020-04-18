By Dan Ayebare

As President Museveni announced yet another 21 days of a lockdown last week, 35-year old taxi driver and father of three felt his heart sink because he did not know how he would continue to fend for his family.

Nsubuga, a resident of Buleza cell, Kaliiti parish, Mende subbcounty in Wakiso district, had hoped the recent recovery of some COVID 19 patients would convince the government to loosen restrictions and allow him to go back to work.

“I have been home for around three weeks and all my savings are spent. Though I acknowledge government’s measures to control Coronavirus, I don’t know how I am going to feed my family for the next 21 days. I don’t feel like a man anymore. It feels like I have let my family down, “Nsubuga laments.

Nsubuga says his stress levels have risen as he tries to figure out how he will get his family to survive the 21 days of lockdown.

“Days are long. Nights are longer. We are surviving on hand-outs from friends and relatives. I just can’t understand what’s going on. Can life get worse?” Nsubuga wonders close to tears.

Situations like Nsubuga’s can bring about permanent mental issues and if it goes to the worst, madness or suicide.

While the government recently started to distribute food items to ‘vulnerable people’, the long ignored aspect especially in such a crisis is the mental health of its citizenry, according to experts.

World Health Organisation Statistics indicate that 20% of Ugandans have some degree of mental illness and one can predict, it can only get worse in such circumstances of COVID 19. These illnesses range from anxiety, depression to severe madness.

“Long before Covid19 -mental illness has been considered a silent epidemic throughout Africa due to substantial financial and systemic challenges ranging from low priority-lack of clear mental health policy; poor health infrastructure and lack of funding and insufficient number of trained specialists among others,” says Dr Haruna Bujirita a consultant in mental health and also director Metro health international, a specialist service focusing on management of non-communicable diseases including mental health.

In such times when the COVID 19 continues to wreak havoc around the globe, different groups of people need mental support. These range from patients, caretakers, and quarantined people to the rest of the people who are sitting home with a lot of uncertainty going on.

“Panic can bring the worst. Whilst some may be resilient, others may likely suffer some psychological effects in short and long term- (but with a variation from person to person) with some requiring treatment. The uncertainty and loss of earnings, fear of contagion & of loved ones falling sick, the loss of freedom, boredom, heightened sense of danger, loneliness, increase in stress are among key factors that could facilitate anxiety disorders and depression,” says Dr Bujirita.

Studies have also showed that quarantine measures can result in PTSD- a disorder characterised among others with hyper vigilance, flashback, nightmares among others.

Elias Musiime, a biomedical lab assistant, says that stress and depression related issues tend to increase the metabolic levels which brings about feeling hungry all the time hence over eating.

“What results is obesity which has its own downside like suffering non communicable diseases like stroke, says Musiime.

Dr Haruna Bujirita adds that stress can result in sleep disruption, loss of concentration, worsening of chronic conditions, and increase use of alcohol, tobacco and drugs.

Recommendations

Elias Musiime says to help mentally support employees in these uncertain times, employers should continuously reach out to their employees and reassure them of their jobs. This, he says, helps their employees clear some mental space and feel assured of life after COVID 19. He says, this worry stems from the fact that since economies are getting a thorough beating from this pandemic, many employees may worry that they may be laid off to cut costs.

On quarantined individuals, he urges the government to assign every person to a counsellor who they can reach any time of the day.

“Being termed as a potential patient is so traumatising especially at a time when you are taken away from your family. These quarantined people should be watched carefully as they may develop complex mental issues’ “Musiime says.

Musiime also harbours a concern about domestic violence issues that come up due to heightened levels of stress. He advises that local leaders may put up a surveillance system and numbers to call to prevent such unfortunate occurrences.

Dr Haruna Bujirita in the same vein urges people to embrace universal precautions related to Covid19 prevention and ensure they attend to their nutrition needs He also advises people who are staying home to maintain some regular exercise, structure their day with some routine and maintain adequate sleep, though it is also safe if they avoid oversleeping or staying in bed.

“Minimize watching, reading or listening to news about COVID-19 that makes you to feel anxious or distressed. Stay connected and maintain your social networks via phone or online. Stay focused on current worries – let go of some of the hypothetical worries. Avoid engagement in speculative or conspiracy related literature,” Dr Bujirita adds.

He adds that, there is a need to train and establish mental health practitioners in every healthcare setting, so as to be readily available to assess and provide required treatment and support. He also advises on call centres where patients can call I the case of telemedicine and telepsychatry pointing out the advantage of eliminating mental health related stigma.

Uganda had spent a 14 day lockdown, prior to the declaration of 21 more days. Only essential service providers like security and health personnel are allowed to freely move. Majority of offices and businesses have since been closed.