The joint security task force has launched a crackdown on errant drivers who have disregarded the presidential directives banning public transport to swarm roads.

The Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga on Friday said despite restrictions on vehicles allowed to move, some of the drivers have found their way onto the road despite not being among the categories dealing in essential services.

“The Joint Task Force has observed an increase in the flow of traffic on major roads and high ways, despite the restrictions on the movement of public and private vehicles as part of the measures against the spread of the corona virus in Uganda,”Enanga said.

He however revealed that starting today, Saturday, security will launch an onslaught on drivers especially those using forged movement stickers and others without stickers but are on the road.

According to Enanga, they will be stepping up patrols and intensify screening processes at all checkpoints to crackdown on errant drivers on the road.

“In addition, all motorists whose stickers are not linked to that particular category and those that are forged will be withdrawn and vehicles impounded. Those who fail to comply will definitely have their travel plans disrupted amidst other probable sanctions,”Enanga said.

He noted that the operation will continue for the next three weeks of the curfew and partial lockdown and the impounded vehicles will only be handed over to owners after the lockdown.

The police spokesperson also warned owners of shops dealing in non-essential items and those violating the ban on public gatherings that they risk arrest.

“Our task teams shall not tolerate all acts of none compliance to the directives and guidelines on health and safety,” he said.

The Nile Post has learnt that after the start of the operations, several vehicles including those with stickers have since been impounded at various checkpoints throughout the city.

President Museveni on Tuesday extended the lockdown for another three weeks and consequently, he announced that all the measures announced to combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic will continue to be enforced.

Uganda currently has 55 confirmed coronavirus cases whereas 20 of these have recovered.