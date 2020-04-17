The Coronavirus pandemic that changed how everyone lives and forced many countries to enforce lockdowns, curfews and other stringent measures in a bid to curb its spread.

With millions of Ugandans living all over the world, these stringent measures meant that a number of them were locked out in foreign lands far from home. Nile Post reporter Jonah Kirabo asked some of them how they’re coping with the lockdown in their host nations and now shares the excerpts.

For Melissa Mulungi, of Ugandan descent living and studying in Germany, the lockdown meant she had to suspend her planned trip back home and ready herself for online classes.

“I was born and raised here in Germany so I have been here all my life but I am a Ugandan and my parents are both from Masaka. I am a very proud Munamasaka,” Mulungi told Nile Post.

“I am a student, I study health economics, I also work on the side, I am a tutor and I am artiste. I sing. Life has changed completely. My exams have been postponed and classes have started this week online.”

Mulungi said that despite her parents not living that far from her, she cannot even risk visiting them because older persons have been observed to be more susceptible to Coronavirus infection.

For Shanillah Naddumba, the risk is even higher because she is a health worker in the United States of America and continues to work during the pandemic.

Naddumba said, “Recently I was in New York city. The situation there is too bad but I had to risk and check on my mum. People are dying and all you can see are ambulances and paramedics.”

“When I came back from New York to Boston where I stay, I had to be quarantined for 14 days and I thank God that I made it through. I work in a hospital and it is really hard. We have cover up and handle patients who are sick and you risk going back with it,” Naddumba told Nile Post.

Another Ugandan Kato Mpanga in Oxford, United Kingdom has it a little easy, as all he has to do is to follow the guidelines from authorities.

Mpanga told Nile Post that the situation in Oxford is a little bit relaxed although they are in a lockdown as cases continue to surge especially in the capital, London.

“I am praying to God to protect my family, friends and family. The streets are majorly empty with only a few people doing essential work or exercise. Where I am, it seems to be safe if one takes the necessary precautions,” Mpanga said.

Mpanga said that his hands were recently damaged due to using sanitizer a lot and he had to swap it for soap and water.

In Egypt, one of the African countries with the most Covid-19 confirmed cases, Aron Ndimukika who is the leader of Ugandan students in Egypt said that they are not allowed to leave hostels yet essential needs like water and food are not provided.

Ndimukika said that he wrote to the Government of Uganda to help in facilitating the stranded student, but his efforts are yet to yield any positive results.

These advised to Ugandans back home to take guidelines from the Ministry of Health seriously to save the country from a situation similar to that in their host nations.

Uganda as of Thursday, April 17, 2020 has 55 confirmed cases of the Covid-19, with 20 recoveries and no deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.