Singer Deus Ndugwa alias Grenade has said that he regrets being in quarantine all by himself. The singer said that he will embark on getting a wife after the 21 days of lockdown.

Grenade has for last one year been involved in relationship sagas, especially with Maggie Kaweesi, the widow to fallen musician Emmanuel Mayanja alias AK47 and Zari Hassan, who is the ex wife to Tanzanian singing sensation Diamon Platinumz.

Speaking to NBS UNCUT, Grenade said that he has learnt many lessons during this period of lockdown and will try to get a wife when it is all over.

Grenade, who was found preparing a meal for his lunch, said that he is currently surviving the quarantine, all by himself.

“I am cooking because if I don’t, no one is going to cook for me. I am all by myself and trying to survive the quarantine so that my fans find me in shape,” he told UNCUT.

“I have learnt that every man must have a wife. When this is done, I will get a wife.”

The singer introduced himself to the music industry in 2018 with hit songs like ‘Olina Work’ , ‘Nkuloga’ among others and has since enjoyed the limelight and received backlash from music fans in equal measure.

The 22 year old’s care career has been tainted with relationship scandals with women older than him.