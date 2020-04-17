Celebrity singer and Kampala Lord Mayor hopeful Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has said the actions he manifested during a recent impasse with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) officials when they attempted to clump is newly acquired set of wheels.

Four days ago, the singer was filmed having an exchange with a URA enforcement officer who had come to clump his car for alleged failure to revert tax.

The car in question, a Toyota Landcruiser V8 was said to be a gift from a South Sudanese tycoon to the singer.

In thevideo that has since gone viral, officials from the URA intercepted Chameleone at the BBS TV offices and asked that he provide them with documents for the car.

Chameleone, in his husky voice, is seen telling them off to come for the documents at his home after his performance for the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, saying that he had not moved with them.

“It is a public holiday, Easter and Jesus rose today. When do you rest? URA, when do you rest? Let me tell you, we are tired of you people. You will come for the documents at my home,” Chameleone is heard saying.

“Can I please do the king’s job? Can you please wait for me to serve the king before I serve you? You can’t come to me on a public holiday and start telling me nonsense.”

In a twist of events, the singer has now tendered an apology for his actions, he now blames anxiety for is actions.

“It was less than 15 minutes to my appearance on the live TV show – EASTER CAMUKA – to which I later appeared. Because of the anxiety at that moment, I got engaged in a regrettable exchange with the URA team,” Chameleone said.

“I wish to state, that as a person, in my celebrity capacity and as a leader, I have values I stand for, and I get disappointed every time I fail on them, just like that time. Therefore, for all of you my people who felt that I fell below your expectations, I’m sorry. I’m just human,” he added.

The singer maintains that he has since handed over the car to URA for processing.