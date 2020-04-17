The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has ordered Members of Parliament to stop commenting on the controversial shs20 billion given to them to combat the deadly coronavirus.

“I want to appeal to the honorable members of the house that the issue of the shs10 billion is an issue of the Parliamentary Commission. Members should not continue talking about it because you don’t know about it,”Kadaga told legislators on Thursday when the August House sat.

She told the Members of Parliament that the money is not their business and they should not dare comment about it.

“Allow the commissioner and the speaker to speak on your behalf. It is not your business; just go on with your lives.”

While appropriating money in the shs304 billion supplementary budget to different sectors involved in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Shs10 billion was allocated to Parliament, raising questions in the public.

Parliament last week passed the supplementary budget and each MP is supposed to get shs20 million.

Following the passing of the budget and allocation of the money, it has received a backlash from members of the public who have blamed the August House of caring about themselves.

Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine has since said he will not accept the money if given to him.

“Should it be deposited on my account, I will immediately order my bank to return it to the Consolidated Fund and demand that it is put to its proper purpose. We must learn to empower institutions and not seek to enrich individuals,” Kyagulanyi said.

The Speaker of Parliament on Wednesday defended the decision to give MPs money to help in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

“The Members were getting calls for expenses on fuel and it had now become a burden to the MPs. They came here saying ‘find us some money from Parliamentary budget,” Kadaga said while appearing on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze.

She noted that part of the shs10 billion will be used to maintain the ambulances contributed by Parliament and individual MPs, provide fuel and pay allowances for the drivers of the ambulances already released by MPs to help the Covid-19 taskforces at district level.