The minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Beti Olive Kamya has suspended all land transactions during this period of Covid-19 and lockdown.

The Minister made the revelation while speaking to the journalists at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala on Thursday.

“Any land transactions that has taken place during the covid19 period [is null and void],” she said.

Her comments came shortly after reports of persistent land evictions and transactions taking place in various parts of the country.

The warning also follows the recent arrest of Kampala businessman Abid Alam together with police officers over a long standing wrangle in Kasanda.

Kamya said she is aware that the Covid19 lockdown and restriction of movement of people was an opportune situation to evict and grab land by selfish Ugandans.

She directed all local leaders, district police commanders (DPCs) and Resident District Commissioners(RDCs) not to get involved in any land transactions during this period.

“Any land sale engagements between tenants and landlord is prohibited until the president lifts the lockdown. Desist from any land transactions,”she advised.