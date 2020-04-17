Local football governing body, FUFA has announced that it will give relief food to 2000 Uganda Premier League players during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The 2000 will also include players and officials from the FUFA Big League, FUFA Women Super League and FUFA Women Elite League.

“The donation will also cater for over 2000 football players and officials in the Uganda Premier League, FUFA Big League, FUFA Women Super League and FUFA Women Elite League country wide who are no longer earning without football being played due to the current lock down,” the FUFA president, Eng. Moses Magogo said on Thursday as he handed over 12.5 tonnes of rice to the Covid-19 national task force to be distributed to vulnerable communities.

“FUFA has responded to the call by President Museveni who is a great supporter of football at all levels by donating 12.5 tonnes of rice to the National Task force through the Office of the Prime Minister for onward distribution.”

The FUFA president said they had asked for permission to donate food to first and second division football players throughout the country and that these would soon be contacted.

The State Minister for Sports, Hamson Obua applauded FUFA for the gesture but urged other entities to follow suit.

“I call upon all the sports loving members of the society who can make a contribution just like FUFA has done to follow suit,”Obua said.

“There is more blessing in giving than receiving. So i call upon you, all the sports fans of Uganda if you have the ability to provide, the time is now.”

Government recently launched a program to give relief food to 1.5 million people in Kampala and Wakiso affected by the Coronavirus lockdown.