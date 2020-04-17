By Lindah Nduwumwami

The Minister for Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has received UGX 80M and 10 motorcycles donated by MAC East Africa & Isuzu and Mantra Motor Bike East Africa, official distributors of Hero Motorcorp Ltd in Uganda respectively to support the COVID-19 response.

The donation comes in response to President Yoweri Museveni’s call to private companies to support government in the fight against the corona virus Pandemic. MAC East Africa & Isuzu and Mantra Motorbike East Africa all subsidiaries of AL Mansour Group made the donation to the ministry of Health(Covid 19 Task Force) at the ministry Headquarters in Kampala and received by Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng.

Speaking at the donation, Mohamad Khadr , Country General Manager MAC East Africa and Mantra EA Ltd said, “The Government and Ministry of Health are doing exceptional effort of leading and managing this global crisis & needs all support in order to continue doing great work in conquering this pandemic and keeping us all safe. The funds will support food distribution in the country, facilitate protective gear for health workers and assist in the daily operations of the Ministry.”

“We are in the business of distributing bikes for the largest motorbike manufacturer in the world. We’ve selected the Dawn 100CC and Hunter 125CC due to their efficiency in fuel consumption, durability, strength and power,” Khadr added.

Mr. Khadr added further, that as an organization, they are committed to ensuring that their staff stays safe and extend a helping hand to the community they operate in. He urged the community at large to stand together with the Government in fighting against Covid 19.

The company joins a host of other private sector companies that have responded generously in supporting government in the fight against the further spread of the pandemic.