Police has registered 328 domestic violence related cases during this period of nationwide lockdown aimed at containing and preventing the spread of coronavirus.

While addressing the media at Uganda media centre of Thursday, the deputy police spokesperson Polly Namaye cited the rising reports of domestic violence across the country.

“We are having an increase in domestic violence cases in the country. We have seen this across the globe but particularly for Uganda we are also seeing these cases,”she said.

She said for the domestic violence cases alone, the force has recorded 328 within this period of lockdown.

“Cases of neglect are 53, child desertion are 23, child abuse and assault are 28 , abandoned children are 2, missing children are 43, child labour 1 case and child torture we have 4 cases,” she said.

She urged the public to follow the guidelines issued by the ministry of Lands not carry out any land related transactions during this period of lockdown to reduce the number of cases.

She also called upon the public to report any case of domestic violence to their unit of child and family protection since it is still operational.