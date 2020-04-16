Huaye International Logistics Company and Good Brothers International Limited have donated 5,000 face masks and 10 infrared temperature detectors (guns) to Uganda Revenue Authority(URA).

The URA Commissioner General John Musinguzi received the items at the URA Tower together with the Commissioner Legal Services and Board Affairs, Patience T Rubagumya and URA Spokesperson Vincent Seruma.

Huaye International was represented by Dami Zhou, Head Finance and Phillip Ayella, the company’s operations analyst.

While receiving the package, the URA Commissioner General applauded the generosity exhibited by the two companies.

“We are very grateful for this package and I assure you that staff will put this protective gear and temperature detectors to good use to stop the spread of the virus,” noted Musinguzi.

The donation comes at a time when URA has to practice the preventive measures to control the spread of Covid19 especially at the borders.

Dami Zhou said this donation to URA is part of many that the company is undertaking around the country to enable institutions like URA which by nature of business interact a lot with people, to be able to work in a safer environment in the face of the threat of Covid19.

URA is one of the government entities with staff still serving even under the lock down in accordance with the guidelines provided by the President Museveni.

URA welcomed the gesture from the two companies noting that it will enable their staff at the forefront of service delivery.