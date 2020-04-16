The National Drug Authority together with Police have arrested a Science Technology (Biology) graduate from Kyambogo University who recently wrote to the Ministry of Health claiming he has cure for the deadly coronavirus.

Robert Mijumbi, last week wrote to the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary saying he has been doing independent research in the cure of HIV that he says can help in the cure for Covid-19.

“Basing on my experience dealing with HIV, an RNA virus like corona, I am strongly compelled to believe that the same procedure used to develop cure for HIV can generate positive results against corona. I have gone ahead and created a protein which I am very certain can cure the Covid-19 infection,”Mijumbi wrote to the Ministry.

He consequently asked for collaboration with government on the project that would see the manufacture of the cure.

However, on Wednesday, Mijumbi was arrested on orders of the National Drug Authority.

“You should not just come up to deceive the people before you carry out any clinical trial .You have to come here and we guide you. We had to look for this person,” said Dr. David Nahamya the secretary to the National Drug Authority.

“We have interacted with him but also his claims have no evidence whatsoever. “

According to the NDA official, the process of drug discovery involves extensive foundational pre-clinical research that provides proof of concept for clinical success of a drug candidate.

“In Uganda’s context, this level of research is governed by institutional review boards in liaison with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and the National Drug Authority.”

“The public should be cautious of products that claim to treat or cure Covid-19. Such products may include foods and food supplements and preparations purporting to be drugs or vaccines.”

However, despite the arrest, Mijumbi insisted that what he is doing is legitimate but only seeks government support.

“This means they are trashing the idea of creativity. I apologise for using wrong channels but if given opportunity, I can prove my claim,” he said.