The staff of Ndejje University have been advised to use the money they have currently with caution because it could be what they are left with until the university opens.

In a circular issued by the University Secretary Elijah Kiyingi to the entire staff on Ndejje University, he argues that the institution has been surviving on revenue that is obtained from students, but now that they were sent home, there are no resources to pay staff.

The university has therefore only cleared salaries for March since the university was closed following a presidential directive on coronavirus measures on March 20.

“This message seeks to caution and implore all of us to use money sparingly since there is no likelihood that salaries of April and subsequent months will be available given that University drives all its revenue from students who were unfortunately sent home on March 20 on account of COVID-19,” the circular reads in part.

“To date, all offices are closed and there is no indication when universities and other educational institutions will reopen,” the circular continues.

The Ministry of Education had earlier stated there would be a resumption of the school term on April 27, but this would be on the basis of the situation.

However, on April 14, President Museveni postponed the lockdown for another 21 days, putting the reopening of schools in balance.

The Ministry Communication Director Patrick Muinda said the public will be updated on any developments.

“In due course, the Hon. Minister of Education and Sports will Communicate to our learners and all Education stakeholders what the next steps will be in view of the Pronouncement made by His Excellency The President to extend the lockdown and curfew period by 21 days on the 14th April 2020,” he said.

“We assure the public that you will be kept informed of any and all developments at the Ministry with regard to the opening dates for schools, Education Institutions and the set dates for National Examinations,” he added.