MTN Uganda has announced a promotional offer that will enable customers to make calls and stay in touch with friends and family between 10pm and 8am in the morning for only Shs 100.

The offer is dubbed “Kafyu Calls” following the curfew conditions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Whereas Ugandans are being encouraged to keep a distance between themselves, MTN Uganda’s 12 million subscribers now have this affordable offer that enables them to stay in touch with each other.

By enabling individuals to stay in touch remotely, this offer by MTN Uganda further promotes the social distancing directive, a measure encouraged by the ministry of Health as one of the many ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus Covid-19.

Commenting on the offer, Wim Vanhelleputte, MTN’s Chief Executive Officer said: “In these unprecedented times of hardship we have a responsibility to stand with the people of Uganda and make it as affordable as possible for them to stay connected with their dear ones, many of whom are today distanced from each other with no other way to connect but through their mobile phones. Whether it is to check on your parents upcountry or to call for emergency help at night, the MTN Kafyu call bundle makes it much more affordable to keep talking.”

MTN customers can activate their Kafyu calls using airtime or mobile money by either dialling *160*19# or through their My MTN App.

These calls can be made between MTN to MTN customers. From sending any amount of money for free, to the affordable work from home data bundles and now the Kafyu calls, MTN is committed to making it easier and more affordable for its customers to stay in touch during these hard times.

As part of the country’s continued efforts to fight the virus, MTN through the MTN Foundation donated Shs 297m to the Uganda Red Cross society for its relief efforts to the people of Uganda who are affected by the pandemic.

Furthermore, MTN established a MoMoPay account where customers can donate money to the relief effort. Customers who wish to donate, can dial *165*3*191919# and contribute any amount of money directly to the Uganda Red Cross.

Additionally, MTN supported National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) with 220m/- to provide 23 bulk water points as part of an initiative by NWSC to install a total of 100 water points aimed at supplying water to water stressed areas of Kampala.

MTN also made it free for customers who want to check for covid19 updates at www.who.int , www.health.go.ug and www.covid19.gou.go.ug.

Customers will not be charged for browsing these sites. MTN also zero-rated several education websites so that kids continue learning as much as possible while at home. The free websites can be seen at www.mtn.co.ug/LearnAtHome