Last month, the ministry of Education and Sports announced that all schools and teachers’ colleges could potentially resume operations on April 27 if the COVID-19 pandemic is contained in the country.

The ministry also indicated that the first term could run up to June 12 while the second term will start on June 22. Universities could resume the first semester on May 2.

The institutions were also directed not to charge students any additional fees when school resumes and restricted the sitting of end-of-term examinations.

But the extension of the lockdown over COVID-19 for another 21 days means that schools cannot start on 27th April as had been earlier announced.

In a phone interview with the Nile Post on Wednesday,the spokesperson of the ministry of Education, Patrick Muinda, said the ministry has established a task force to plan the way forward in the reopening of education institutions.

“In her address to the nation, the minister of Education and Sports announced separate plans, one being that in the event that everything runs according to the initial plan ,the schools are to reopen and there was also a second plan that if schools don’t open as planned, she will come out and speak to the nation, “he said.

He said since the lockdown has been extended by the head of state, the opening of schools won’t be possible advising schools not to be misled by social media.

“The minister of education and Sports in due course will communicate the next steps to be followed by the education institutions, “he said.

Muinda also disregarded the statement circulating on social media, purportedly made by the ministry that the first term will commence on the 8th May this year.

“That statement is baseless and misleading. This message must therefore be dismissed with contempt. The Hon. Minister of Education and Sports will communicate to our learners and all education stakeholders what the next steps will be,” he said

Muinda assured the public that the ministry will keep them informed of any and all developments regarding the opening dates for schools, education Institutions.