Police in Kampala has arrested a UPDF imposter who claimed he was on his way to donate Covid-19 relief items without a movement sticker.

According to the deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, Haruna Kyambadde Kasiryo a resident of Lugala Masanafu, Rubaga Division, Kampala was arrested at a checkpoint in Wandegeya.

“It is alleged that on 15/4/2020 at around 1500hrs, D/CPL Bruce Amanya while at Wandegeya Traffic lights checkpoint stopped a motor vehicle Reg. No. UBE 038V Toyota Wish with a view of establishing if the driver had a sticker allowing him to drive since use of private vehicles was banned,”Onyango said.

“Cpl Amanya searched the vehicle and found the driver in possession of a toy gun (pistol) black in colour and other stickers belonging to peoples’ government.”

According to police, on arrested, Kyambadde claimed he was rushing to give relief aid to the nation task force on Covid-19 and asked that he should be allowed to proceed.

“The suspect also had a UPDF identity card and teargas canister which made the detectives to interrogate him further and a team of detectives proceeded with the suspect up to his residence.”

Onyango said that another search was carried out in the car and a uniform similar to that of the UPDF and breaking implements were recovered.

“He is charged with two counts being in possession of government stores and possession of breaking implements. The file is being processed and he will appear in court any time,”Onyango said.

Following the announcement of a nationwide lockdown, a number of people have either impersonated providers of essential services including health workers or security personnel to beat security checkpoints whereas others have used forged movement stickers to move around the country.